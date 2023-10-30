Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGTI. Bank of America lowered shares of Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agiliti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGTI

Agiliti Price Performance

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $713.12 million, a P/E ratio of 264.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.22 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agiliti news, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $290,185.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,041,028.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agiliti news, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $290,185.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,041,028.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,914,142 shares in the company, valued at $10,336,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,497 shares of company stock worth $1,208,970. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.