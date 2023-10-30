Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,420 ($78.65).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($83.30) to GBX 5,000 ($61.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,600 ($68.60) to GBX 5,200 ($63.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 4,305 ($52.74) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,077.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,847.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,618.80. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 4,018 ($49.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,270 ($89.06).

In related news, insider Tom Brophy purchased 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,158 ($63.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,806.72 ($24,264.02). Insiders have bought 390 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,215 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

