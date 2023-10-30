CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.09.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.28. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 355.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

