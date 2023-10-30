CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.17.

Get CONMED alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CONMED

CONMED Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. CONMED has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.36.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 712.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in CONMED by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.