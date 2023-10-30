Raymond James Lowers Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $49.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Silgan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Silgan Stock Performance

Silgan stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Silgan by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 1,087.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Silgan by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

