Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Lowered to $850.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $870.00 to $850.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EQIX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $819.14.

Equinix Trading Down 1.3 %

Equinix Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $710.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $744.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $751.58. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $546.77 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 146.67%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

