Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Lowered to $215.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $290.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.73.

Get Danaher alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Down 3.0 %

DHR stock opened at $187.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.83. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $183.24 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 141.2% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 4,123.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.