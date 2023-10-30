Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $740.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $810.00 to $740.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $819.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $710.39 on Thursday. Equinix has a 1 year low of $546.77 and a 1 year high of $821.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $744.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $751.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,195.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Equinix by 103,384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

