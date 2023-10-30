Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $485.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $529.20.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $475.57 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $388.66 and a 52-week high of $508.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.58 and a 200 day moving average of $475.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

