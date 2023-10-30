Reviewing ETAO International (NASDAQ:ETAO) & Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) and ETAO International (NASDAQ:ETAO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Oncology Institute shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of ETAO International shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Oncology Institute shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of ETAO International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Institute and ETAO International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute -20.17% -39.56% -17.01% ETAO International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute $252.48 million 0.55 $150,000.00 ($0.84) -2.25 ETAO International $58.06 million 0.32 -$896.68 million N/A N/A

This table compares Oncology Institute and ETAO International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oncology Institute has higher revenue and earnings than ETAO International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Oncology Institute and ETAO International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 1 0 3.00 ETAO International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oncology Institute presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Oncology Institute’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oncology Institute is more favorable than ETAO International.

Volatility & Risk

Oncology Institute has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ETAO International has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oncology Institute beats ETAO International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About ETAO International

ETAO International Co., Ltd., a digital healthcare company, provides medical care services. It develops healthcare ecosystem that consist online telemedicine, artificial intelligence, big data evaluation, online insurance, pharmacy, biotech, offline hospitals, and specialty clinics services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

