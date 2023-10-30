Head to Head Review: NeoVolta (NEOV) vs. The Competition

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NeoVolta to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeoVolta and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeoVolta Competitors 67 502 1068 55 2.66

NeoVolta currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.31%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 53.00%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

NeoVolta has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta’s rivals have a beta of -5.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 610% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NeoVolta and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -76.42% -37.98% -37.28% NeoVolta Competitors -914.52% -23.93% -15.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoVolta and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $3.46 million -$2.64 million -25.38 NeoVolta Competitors $678.28 million $14.77 million -2.59

NeoVolta’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NeoVolta rivals beat NeoVolta on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

