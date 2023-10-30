Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MLI opened at $37.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $819.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Mueller Industries’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,812.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,640,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,428,000 after buying an additional 99,633 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,328,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

