Stifel Nicolaus Trims Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Target Price to $25.75

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $25.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.84.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after buying an additional 1,845,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,636,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,504,000 after buying an additional 1,715,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $37,956,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,658,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,401,000 after buying an additional 1,441,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

