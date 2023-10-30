Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 3.0 %
FSI opened at $1.93 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
