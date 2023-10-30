Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 3.0 %

FSI opened at $1.93 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

