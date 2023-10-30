Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSTM. Benchmark increased their price target on Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

NYSE CSTM opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Constellium has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 8,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Constellium by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

