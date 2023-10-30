CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Cut to $119.00

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.17.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CONMED has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $138.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.36.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.22 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 586.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 31.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 712.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in CONMED by 30.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

