Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PB. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Shares of PB stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

