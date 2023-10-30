Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $196.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered Penske Automotive Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.60.

NYSE PAG opened at $144.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.40. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $105.97 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the transaction, the president now owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,387.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

