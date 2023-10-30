Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HCSG has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

