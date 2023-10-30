Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GPCR. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GPCR opened at $68.17 on Thursday. Structure Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

