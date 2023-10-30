Royal Bank of Canada Trims First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Target Price to $21.00

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Financial Bancorp. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

FFBC opened at $18.17 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $288.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.25 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 24.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 11,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $250,609.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 72.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

