Piper Sandler Increases Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $79.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Mr. Cooper Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $56.91 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $1,952,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,501.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,171,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,164.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $1,952,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,501.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,965,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,516,000 after acquiring an additional 227,135 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

