Piper Sandler Increases Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $79.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Mr. Cooper Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COOP
Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $1,952,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,501.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,171,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,164.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $1,952,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,501.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,965,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,516,000 after acquiring an additional 227,135 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mr. Cooper Group
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.