Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $850.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $870.00 to $850.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQIX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $819.14.

Get Equinix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Increases Dividend

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $710.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. Equinix has a 52-week low of $546.77 and a 52-week high of $821.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $744.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $751.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,810,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 37.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 81.1% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 31.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.