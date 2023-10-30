Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Citigroup

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.44.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $236.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.37. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.