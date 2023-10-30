Citigroup Increases Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $36.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Range Resources from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.84.

Range Resources stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

