Citigroup Increases RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target to $8.00

RPC (NYSE:RES – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RES. StockNews.com began coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised RPC from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get RPC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RPC

RPC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.74.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). RPC had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $330.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RPC will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RPC by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 95,260 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

(Get Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.