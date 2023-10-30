Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadwind has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Broadwind Stock Down 6.3 %

Broadwind stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadwind will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,790 shares of company stock valued at $28,483. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadwind

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at $3,840,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 617,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 501,240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 210,435 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Further Reading

