ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Down 8.2 %

CFRX stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ContraFect

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in ContraFect by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ContraFect by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

