ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Down 8.2 %
CFRX stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
