StockNews.com Upgrades Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Cohu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.38.

Cohu Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Cohu had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $168.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,369.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the second quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 209.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cohu by 96.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

