StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $141.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

