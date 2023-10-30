Critical Contrast: QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) & The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) and QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of QBE Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and QBE Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group -1.60% -2.83% -0.47% QBE Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group $5.47 billion 0.75 $116.00 million ($2.60) -43.95 QBE Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.31) -31.07

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and QBE Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than QBE Insurance Group. The Hanover Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QBE Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

The Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. QBE Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. The Hanover Insurance Group pays out -124.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QBE Insurance Group pays out -95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The Hanover Insurance Group and QBE Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hanover Insurance Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 QBE Insurance Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $139.71, indicating a potential upside of 22.28%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than QBE Insurance Group.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage. The Specialty segment provides professional and executive Lines, marine, and surety and other, as well as specialty P&C, such as program business, specialty industrial and commercial property, excess and surplus lines, and specialty general liability coverage. The Personal Lines segment offers personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal umbrella, inland marine, fire, personal watercraft, personal cyber, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment markets investment management services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Allmerica Financial Corp. and changed its name to The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. in December 2005. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as risk management solutions. It also manages Lloyd's syndicates, as well as provides investment management services. The company operates in Australia, North America, Asia, the Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. QBE Insurance Group Limited was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

