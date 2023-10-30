Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at B. Riley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut Teck Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.91.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $36.13 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Teck Resources by 25.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Teck Resources by 186.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,645 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 109,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

