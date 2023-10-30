O’Reilly Automotive’s (ORLY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $1,060.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,000.88.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

ORLY stock opened at $924.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $925.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $928.99. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $975.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O'Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 261,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.



