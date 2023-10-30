Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

