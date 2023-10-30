B. Riley Trims Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Target Price to $6.00

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RBBN. StockNews.com raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.88.

RBBN opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,619,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 117,749 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,678,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,840,000 after buying an additional 100,453 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 107,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 120,874 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

