Wells Fargo & Company Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $675.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $607.16.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $554.01 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $351.25 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The company has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.84.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $218,418,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.