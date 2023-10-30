Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Stephens

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

PB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.63.

Shares of PB opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.88. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

