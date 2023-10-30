BMO Capital Markets Cuts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $74.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.09.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 12.30. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

