Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $560.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $555.00 to $560.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $475.57 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $388.66 and a 1 year high of $508.90. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $492.58 and its 200 day moving average is $475.82.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,912,029,000 after purchasing an additional 436,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,658,000 after buying an additional 74,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

