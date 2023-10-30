Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $49.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Silgan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Silgan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,087.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

