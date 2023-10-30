Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.42.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,779 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,182.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,972,000 after buying an additional 2,022,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,973,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,770,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 11,327.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 659,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 653,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

