TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TNET. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.59. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $121.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 10,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $1,136,917.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 10,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $1,136,917.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $339,246.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,930.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,768 over the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 2,866.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

