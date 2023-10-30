Bank of America Downgrades Fortive (NYSE:FTV) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.46.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $65.03 on Thursday. Fortive has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

