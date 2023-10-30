GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) PT Lowered to C$2.80

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Pi Financial from C$3.60 to C$2.80 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GoGold Resources stock opened at C$1.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$437.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.51. GoGold Resources has a one year low of C$1.13 and a one year high of C$2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 8.30.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.06 million. GoGold Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. Equities analysts predict that GoGold Resources will post 0.0522818 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

