O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $940.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,000.88.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $924.56 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $925.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $928.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

