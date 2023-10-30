The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $142.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $126.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Autoliv Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.77. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $103.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 439,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

