Benchmark Electronics’ (BHE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $29.84.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

