Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.45.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 1.9 %

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

CADE stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 102.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 166.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

