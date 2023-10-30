AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

AU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 498.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.