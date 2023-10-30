AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Raised to $45.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AppLovin from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $17.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Get AppLovin alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on APP

AppLovin Stock Down 0.4 %

APP opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 603.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.82. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,000,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,861,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 474,357 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $19,809,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,078,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,104,713.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,000,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,861,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,585,250 shares of company stock valued at $946,944,090. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 14,263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AppLovin by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 39,850 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.